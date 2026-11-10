Family Responsibilities Are Primary Barrier to Women's Employment in Uzbekistan, Study Finds

A sociological study conducted by the Institute of Family and Gender reveals that for 38.7% of women in Uzbekistan, the primary obstacle to employment is not a lack of job vacancies or insufficient qualifications, but family responsibilities. The findings are based on a survey of 594 residents from Tashkent, the Kashkadarya, Fergana, and Khorezm regions.

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The data indicates a direct correlation between a woman's economic activity and the distribution of household and reproductive duties within the family. Additionally, 25.4% of respondents identified the shortage of childcare centers as a significant issue, while 16.2% cited the distance from home to work and 13.9% pointed to the lack of remote work opportunities.

Statistical analysis highlights a quantitative link between family support and employment likelihood. Women whose partners support their career ambitions are 2.64 times more likely to be economically active, and a high level of overall family assistance increases this probability by 1.49 times. Conversely, negative attitudes toward women's employment within the family reduce the likelihood of hiring by 66.3%.

The volume of unpaid domestic labor also significantly impacts employment rates. Women spending more than 12 hours per week on additional household tasks, such as dropping off children at daycare, cleaning, and cooking, face a 75.4% lower probability of finding employment. These duties require substantial time and physical effort, further limiting professional engagement.

The study calculated a work-life balance index based on six components, with the sample average standing at 60.9%, considered a moderate level. In Tashkent, this index reaches 66.2%, whereas it is lower at 57% in the Kashkadarya region. While participants demonstrated a high capacity for adapting to daily conditions, scoring 3.53 points, their psychological resilience stood at only 2.36 points. This disparity suggests that despite high functional adaptation, the combination of multiple roles imposes a significant burden on women's mental well-being. The research was carried out by the Institute of Family and Gender, with material prepared using data from the Uza agency by Muaya Toshqoraeva.