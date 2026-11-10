Kazakhstan's Birth Rate Falls 25% Amid Debt Crises

Kazakhstan's birth rate has fallen by 25% over the past four years, a trend that Murat Abenov, a member of the Halik Kenesi, attributes to widespread household debt rather than a shift in cultural values. Abenov describes the phenomenon as "debt contraception," arguing that the financial burden of mortgages and consumer loans prevents young families from expanding their households.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Declining birth rate

Data from the National Statistics Bureau indicates that 226,990 children were born in the first nine months of 2026, marking an 8.95% decrease, or a drop of 22,322 births, compared to the same period last year. The long-term trajectory shows a steady decline: while 445,900 children were born in 2021, that number fell to 335,000 by the end of 2025. The sharpest drop occurred in the North Kazakhstan Region, where the number of newborns halved, falling from 8,216 in 2014 to 4,653 in 2025, a 43.4% reduction.

Abenov argues that the demographic crisis is driven by economic constraints. He notes that when a parent takes maternity leave, family income drops while housing and loan payments remain fixed or increase. The scale of the debt problem is significant: total individual bank loans have reached 26.7 trillion tenge, with 9.16 million Kazakhstani citizens holding debt. The weighted average interest rate on consumer loans stands at approximately 20.6% annually. Additionally, roughly 1.5 million people have had their bank accounts blocked by private bailiffs, further limiting their financial mobility. Abenov points to a direct correlation between the growth in consumer debt since 2021 and the simultaneous decline in birth rates.

Criticism of current social policy also forms a key part of Abenov's analysis. He highlights excessive bureaucracy in the distribution of benefits, suggesting that strict eligibility checks deter families whose income is slightly above the poverty threshold but who face immediate financial strain after having a second child. Furthermore, he questions the allocation of 16 trillion tenge planned for infrastructure and construction projects. Abenov advocates for a demographic-driven approach to construction: developing schools and kindergartens in southern regions and major cities, while focusing on housing and job creation in the north and east to retain young people.

To illustrate the lack of systemic retention strategies, Abenov cites the "Serpin" project. Despite thousands of students from southern regions moving north and east for their education, only about 30% of graduates remain in the North Kazakhstan Region. He attributes this exodus to the absence of effective local government initiatives to settle young professionals.

Proposals to stabilize the demographic situation include introducing automatic, interest-free credit holidays upon the birth of a child. Abenov also calls for mechanisms to relieve citizens of their debt burdens, starting with the 1.5 million individuals with blocked accounts. He recommends restricting the activities of microfinance organizations and ending the practice of blanket account blocking by private bailiffs. Finally, he suggests linking the performance evaluation of regional akims (governors) to the retention rates of young families within their regions over one, three, and five-year periods.