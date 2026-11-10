Kazakh Researchers Develop CRISPR-Based Salmonella Detection Prototype

Researchers at the S. Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical Research University have developed a laboratory prototype for the accelerated detection of Salmonella in food products, according to the National Agrarian Science and Education Center.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by www.scientificanimations.com, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Microflora bacteria have been identified

The system utilizes CRISPR/Cas genetic engineering technology. By identifying specific DNA sequences of Salmonella and creating an express-search algorithm, the researchers developed a diagnostic method that operates faster than traditional approaches and removes the requirement for expensive or complex equipment.

The project adapts the CRISPR/Cas mechanism-originally a bacterial defense system and the basis for the 2020 Nobel Prize-winning genome editing tool-for molecular diagnostics.

Currently in the prototype stage, the system will next undergo testing across various food types to verify efficacy with real-world samples. The transition from laboratory prototype to implemented control system aims to reduce the time required to identify the pathogen responsible for acute intestinal infections.