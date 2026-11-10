World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kazakh Researchers Develop CRISPR-Based Salmonella Detection Prototype

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Researchers at the S. Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical Research University have developed a laboratory prototype for the accelerated detection of Salmonella in food products, according to the National Agrarian Science and Education Center.

Microflora bacteria have been identified
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by www.scientificanimations.com, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Microflora bacteria have been identified

The system utilizes CRISPR/Cas genetic engineering technology. By identifying specific DNA sequences of Salmonella and creating an express-search algorithm, the researchers developed a diagnostic method that operates faster than traditional approaches and removes the requirement for expensive or complex equipment.

The project adapts the CRISPR/Cas mechanism-originally a bacterial defense system and the basis for the 2020 Nobel Prize-winning genome editing tool-for molecular diagnostics.

Currently in the prototype stage, the system will next undergo testing across various food types to verify efficacy with real-world samples. The transition from laboratory prototype to implemented control system aims to reduce the time required to identify the pathogen responsible for acute intestinal infections.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Business
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Americas
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground Andrey Mihayloff Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Last materials
Kazakhstan's Birth Rate Falls 25% Amid Debt Crises
Samarkand agricultural department confirms 106% of cotton harvest plan achieved across regional lands
Kazakhstan Agricultural Producers Lost $626M Annually to Price Controls
Kazakh Researchers Develop CRISPR-Based Salmonella Detection Prototype
Citigroup projects Philippine investment recovery to gain momentum by 2027
Guyana and FIFA Agree to Plan Regional Football Tournament
Philippine DOE confirms gasoline and diesel price drops following stable national supply levels
Kyrgyzstan's National Oncology Center adds AI ultrasound units to reduce patient wait times
Legacy fiber cables became obsolete overnight: engineers crossed a distance barrier in China
10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.