Kazakh Researchers Develop CRISPR-Based Salmonella Detection Prototype

Researchers at the S. Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical Research University have developed a laboratory prototype for the accelerated detection of Salmonella in food products, according to the National Agrarian Science and Education Center.
The system utilizes CRISPR/Cas genetic engineering technology. By identifying specific DNA sequences of Salmonella and creating an express-search algorithm, the researchers developed a diagnostic method that operates faster than traditional approaches and removes the requirement for expensive or complex equipment.
The project adapts the CRISPR/Cas mechanism-originally a bacterial defense system and the basis for the 2020 Nobel Prize-winning genome editing tool-for molecular diagnostics.
Currently in the prototype stage, the system will next undergo testing across various food types to verify efficacy with real-world samples. The transition from laboratory prototype to implemented control system aims to reduce the time required to identify the pathogen responsible for acute intestinal infections.
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