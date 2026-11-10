Guyana and FIFA Agree to Plan Regional Football Tournament

President Irfan Ali of Guyana and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have agreed to initiate formal planning for a regional football tournament. According to Ali, the discussions took place on November 5 at State House, with planning slated to begin by the end of 2026. The proposal suggests hosting the tournament in Guyana for the first three years before expanding it to other Caribbean nations.

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As part of the visit, the FIFA Arena program was launched in Guyana with the opening of a synthetic turf mini-stadium in Haslington and another facility in Raitrievie. The government and FIFA agreed to build 10 such pitches across the country's ten administrative regions, increasing the original proposal of two facilities to ensure infrastructure reaches residents outside of Georgetown.

President Ali framed the development of football as an economic resource for job creation and investment, citing the goal of creating a world-class tournament integrated into FIFA's television rights ecosystem. Infantino emphasized that infrastructure and competition investments are necessary to develop young players in small nations.

The FIFA Arena initiative is part of a global target to establish at least 1,000 mini-stadiums by 2031. FIFA has previously invested $2.42 million via the FIFA Forward program into the Guyana Football Federation's National Training Centre for lighting and synthetic turf. Plans for the country also include the D'Urban Park stadium, designed for 8,000 to 12,000 spectators. Specifics regarding the regional tournament's participants, format, funding, and schedule remain undetermined.