Kyrgyzstan's National Oncology Center adds AI ultrasound units to reduce patient wait times

The National Center for Oncology and Hematology in Kyrgyzstan has installed four premium-class Mindray Resona R9 ultrasound machines equipped with artificial intelligence. The equipment was funded by the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, with each unit costing 8.4 million som.
Prior to this acquisition, the center operated four ultrasound systems purchased five to six years ago. According to the Ministry of Health, the existing equipment's technical capabilities were outdated, and the high volume of patients led to increased wait times in the diagnostic department. The addition of four new machines is intended to expand the institution's diagnostic capacity and improve accessibility to screenings for oncology patients.
The integrated AI serves as an intellectual assistant to medical staff. According to Deputy Minister of Health Nurbek Bukuev, the technology helps identify tumors and other pathologies at early stages by analyzing ultrasound images and detecting suspicious foci in organs including the liver, kidneys, pancreas, spleen, and thyroid, as well as breast tissue.
Bahadyr Bebezov, Director of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology, emphasized that the AI is a supportive tool rather than a replacement for clinical judgment. The final assessment of results, diagnosis, and clinical decision-making remain the exclusive responsibility of the physicians.
The new equipment introduces several diagnostic capabilities previously unavailable at the center:
Director Bahadyr Bebezov confirmed that all examinations conducted on the new equipment under the state guarantee program will be free of charge for patients. Deputy Minister Bukuev stated that the machines are already operational.
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