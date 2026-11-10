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Kyrgyzstan's National Oncology Center adds AI ultrasound units to reduce patient wait times

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The National Center for Oncology and Hematology in Kyrgyzstan has installed four premium-class Mindray Resona R9 ultrasound machines equipped with artificial intelligence. The equipment was funded by the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, with each unit costing 8.4 million som.

The radiologist analyses the MRI image in the office with a tomograph
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The radiologist analyses the MRI image in the office with a tomograph

Expanding Diagnostic Capacity

Prior to this acquisition, the center operated four ultrasound systems purchased five to six years ago. According to the Ministry of Health, the existing equipment's technical capabilities were outdated, and the high volume of patients led to increased wait times in the diagnostic department. The addition of four new machines is intended to expand the institution's diagnostic capacity and improve accessibility to screenings for oncology patients.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

The integrated AI serves as an intellectual assistant to medical staff. According to Deputy Minister of Health Nurbek Bukuev, the technology helps identify tumors and other pathologies at early stages by analyzing ultrasound images and detecting suspicious foci in organs including the liver, kidneys, pancreas, spleen, and thyroid, as well as breast tissue.

Bahadyr Bebezov, Director of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology, emphasized that the AI is a supportive tool rather than a replacement for clinical judgment. The final assessment of results, diagnosis, and clinical decision-making remain the exclusive responsibility of the physicians.

New Clinical Capabilities

The new equipment introduces several diagnostic capabilities previously unavailable at the center:

  • Echocardiography: Using specialized cardiological sensors, doctors can now monitor the heart function of patients undergoing chemotherapy. This is critical as certain antitumor drugs can impact the cardiovascular system; monitoring can now occur before, during, and after treatment.
  • Biplane Technology: Two of the new machines feature biplane sensors that visualize structures in two different planes simultaneously. The Ministry of Health stated this will be applied for the first time in Kyrgyzstan for examining the prostate gland and pelvic organs, aiding in targeted biopsies.
  • Advanced Imaging: The systems support contrast-enhanced ultrasound, elastography (measuring tissue stiffness), and the evaluation of blood supply to tumor formations.

Director Bahadyr Bebezov confirmed that all examinations conducted on the new equipment under the state guarantee program will be free of charge for patients. Deputy Minister Bukuev stated that the machines are already operational.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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