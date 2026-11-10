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10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Issyk-Kul region has proposed an amendment to the functional zoning of the "Issyk-Kul" biosphere territory. The proposal aims to facilitate the construction of the "Ala-Too Resort," an all-season mountain cluster.

Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan

According to a draft government resolution published on the official portal, the proposal seeks to reclassify 10,462.28 hectares of land, moving them from the buffer zone to the transition zone. This change in designation would alter the regulatory framework governing the use of the specified land area within the biosphere territory.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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