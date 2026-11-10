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Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in QR payments as cyber risks rise

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has established a leading position in the development of QR-payment systems within Central Asia and on a global scale, though this rapid digital expansion has increased the vulnerability of the banking sector to large-scale cyberattacks.

Payment by QR code
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Payment by QR code

Anvar Abdraev, President of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, highlighted this duality during the FinConference 2026, focusing on cybersecurity, anti-fraud measures, and artificial intelligence. Speaking on Birinchi Radio, Abdraev noted that the domestic financial market, which was previously criticized for lagging behind regional peers-specifically Kazakh banks-has undergone a significant transformation.

According to Abdraev, the ELQR system has now secured a prominent position, moving the country from a state of technological deficit to a leadership role in digital payments.

However, the head of the Union of Banks warned that the acceleration of digitalization has a corresponding risk: the security of customer funds entrusted to financial institutions. He emphasized that the increase in digital transaction volume has made the system a primary target for fraudulent activity.

To mitigate these risks, Abdraev called for a coordinated response, stating that effective prevention of fraud now requires cooperation that extends beyond national borders, encompassing both regional and broader international partnerships.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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