Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in QR payments as cyber risks rise

Kyrgyzstan has established a leading position in the development of QR-payment systems within Central Asia and on a global scale, though this rapid digital expansion has increased the vulnerability of the banking sector to large-scale cyberattacks.

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Anvar Abdraev, President of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, highlighted this duality during the FinConference 2026, focusing on cybersecurity, anti-fraud measures, and artificial intelligence. Speaking on Birinchi Radio, Abdraev noted that the domestic financial market, which was previously criticized for lagging behind regional peers-specifically Kazakh banks-has undergone a significant transformation.

According to Abdraev, the ELQR system has now secured a prominent position, moving the country from a state of technological deficit to a leadership role in digital payments.

However, the head of the Union of Banks warned that the acceleration of digitalization has a corresponding risk: the security of customer funds entrusted to financial institutions. He emphasized that the increase in digital transaction volume has made the system a primary target for fraudulent activity.

To mitigate these risks, Abdraev called for a coordinated response, stating that effective prevention of fraud now requires cooperation that extends beyond national borders, encompassing both regional and broader international partnerships.