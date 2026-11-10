Study links microplastics in Iqaluit lakes to local wind and urban sources

Microplastic contamination in the lakes surrounding Iqaluit is linked to local sources, according to a study published in the journal Arctic Science. Researchers who sampled 19 lakes across Baffin Island between 2022 and 2023 found that the highest concentrations of particles were located in lakes east of the city, placing the pollution downwind of the urban center.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by MakeevaIN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Microplastic

Local transmission and environmental pathways

The research, involving samples of lake water, shoreline sediment, and stair-step moss, indicates that the microplastics are primarily synthetic fibers derived from textiles, such as nylon-based clothing and rugs. Patricia Corcoran, a professor at Western University and co-author of the study, noted that these materials enter the ecosystem through wind transport, as well as via tributaries, creeks, and rivers, and are further exacerbated by local activities such as boating and fishing.

Impact on food security and health

The presence of these particles in the water and moss creates a direct pathway into the local food chain. Microplastics are ingested by fish, potentially causing organ failure and gastrointestinal blockages, before being passed to humans who rely on these waters for subsistence. Corcoran highlighted that plastics contain over 2,000 chemicals, including carcinogens and endocrine disruptors, which poses a specific risk to remote communities that consume fish harvested directly from their land.

Regional patterns of contamination

This study builds on broader research published in Science of the Total Environment, which analyzed 435 fish across seven species in Nunavut, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories between 2018 and 2021. That data revealed that 68 per cent of the sampled fish had consumed microplastics.

The highest concentrations were recorded in Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, followed by lakes on Cornwallis Island in the Qikiqtaaluk Region. Specifically, fish caught in Resolute Lake near Resolute Bay showed significant fragment levels. Given the extreme remoteness of the location, researchers suggest the contamination may originate from the community's airport or a nearby landfill.