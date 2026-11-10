Centra Gas cuts Manitoba rates by 2.7 per cent from November 1

Centra Gas Manitoba Inc. customers will see a reduction in their natural gas rates starting November 1, following approval from the Public Utilities Board (PUB).
The rate change is driven by the cost-recovery model governing gas commodity sales. Under this institutional framework, Centra Gas does not generate profit from the sale of natural gas; instead, it charges customers only the actual cost of purchasing the fuel. Because the PUB's forecast indicates a decrease in purchasing costs over the next 12 months, the board has authorized a downward adjustment of the commodity rate.
For a typical residential customer, this administrative decision translates to a projected annual saving of approximately $16, representing a 2.7 per cent decrease in the annual bill. The actual financial impact fluctuates based on the customer's service class and total consumption levels.
This adjustment is part of a recurring regulatory cycle. The Centra Gas commodity rate is subject to mandatory quarterly reviews and amendments effective February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1 of each year.
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