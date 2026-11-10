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Centra Gas cuts Manitoba rates by 2.7 per cent from November 1

World » Canada

Centra Gas Manitoba Inc. customers will see a reduction in their natural gas rates starting November 1, following approval from the Public Utilities Board (PUB).

Gas well tanks (5909569119)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gerry Dincher from Hope Mills, NC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Gas well tanks (5909569119)

The Mechanism of Rate Adjustments

The rate change is driven by the cost-recovery model governing gas commodity sales. Under this institutional framework, Centra Gas does not generate profit from the sale of natural gas; instead, it charges customers only the actual cost of purchasing the fuel. Because the PUB's forecast indicates a decrease in purchasing costs over the next 12 months, the board has authorized a downward adjustment of the commodity rate.

Practical Impact and Frequency

For a typical residential customer, this administrative decision translates to a projected annual saving of approximately $16, representing a 2.7 per cent decrease in the annual bill. The actual financial impact fluctuates based on the customer's service class and total consumption levels.

This adjustment is part of a recurring regulatory cycle. The Centra Gas commodity rate is subject to mandatory quarterly reviews and amendments effective February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1 of each year.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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