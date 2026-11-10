Staples Canada integrates Toys "R" Us sections into 300 stores by 2027

Staples Canada has secured the right to integrate Toys "R” Us branded spaces into its existing retail footprint, a move that reactivates the dormant consumer brand without requiring the construction of new distribution centers or the recruitment of a new independent workforce. The arrangement will see dedicated sections for toys and party supplies appear within the company's approximately 300 Canadian stores by the end of 2027, beginning with a pilot location in Richmond Hill, Ontario, scheduled to open on November 14. This structure leverages the logistical and real estate infrastructure already owned by the office supplies retailer, converting empty shelf space into revenue-generating real estate while capitalizing on the residual consumer recognition of the Toys "R” Us name.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A woman and a child in a toy store

The mechanics of brand reactivation

The economic logic behind this partnership rests on asset efficiency rather than expansion. When Toys "R” Us Canada sought creditor protection this year, the asset that retained immediate market value was not its physical store network or its supply chain, but its intellectual property. Next Century Ipco Can ULC, an entity controlled by Doug Putman, acquired 150 registered trademarks associated with the brand. These trademarks were not sold as a standalone operating entity but licensed into a new commercial framework through Staples Canada. By placing the brand within an established distribution and retail ecosystem, the new owners bypass the capital expenditure required to maintain a separate national retail presence, which was a primary cost driver in the previous operating model.

This model transforms the relationship between the brand and the physical store from a standalone entity to a tenant-like integration. The stores in question are already built, staffed, and integrated into Canadian supply chains for office supplies. The addition of a Toys "R” Us section requires the procurement of inventory, the installation of branded fixtures, and the management of SKU complexity, but it does not necessitate new leases, new store fits, or new corporate overhead structures. The scale of the operation-targeting roughly 300 locations-represents a complete saturation of Staples' Canadian market, suggesting that the brand is being used to capture a different demographic segment within the same physical boundaries rather than to expand geographic reach.

Supply chain and ownership structure

The financial architecture behind this reactivation extends beyond the local acquisition to the broader corporate family of Ad Populum, a U. S. company that owns Party City and has interests in other retail and cultural assets, including Graceland. Ad Populum's portfolio strategy involves aggregating consumer brands that share overlapping customer bases or logistical synergies. By positioning the Toys "R” Us trademarks within a large-format retailer like Staples, the new owners create a channel for selling party and toy goods that is distinct from the pure-play toy retailer model that failed to sustain profitability in the Canadian market against e-commerce competitors. The cost structure for this new iteration is fundamentally different: the fixed costs of real estate and basic store labor are already sunk by Staples, leaving only the variable costs of toy inventory and the management of a secondary brand identity within a primary office-supplies environment.

The pilot phase in Richmond Hill serves as a testing ground for this logistical integration. The success of the 300-store rollout will depend on the ability of Staples to manage the distinct inventory requirements of a toy retailer-seasonal volatility, rapid product turnover, and space-intensive packaging-without disrupting its core business. The transition from a bankrupt, standalone retail chain to a branded department within a healthy office-supplies corporation reflects a broader shift in the Canadian retail landscape where brand equity is decoupled from physical ownership and re-leveraged through existing distribution networks.