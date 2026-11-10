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Canada's Manitoba requires 77,000 additional child care slots to meet national benchmark

World » Canada

Manitoba's child care infrastructure currently covers roughly a fifth of the province's young population, leaving a significant gap in practical access for working families. According to the Child Care Coalition of Manitoba, licensed spaces serve only about 22 percent of the estimated 207,336 children aged 12 and younger. To align with the national access benchmark of licensed availability for 59 percent of children, the coalition estimates that the province requires at least 77,000 additional slots.

A woman and a child in a cosy kindergarten group
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
A woman and a child in a cosy kindergarten group

The shortfall is not uniform across age groups. The coalition's Tuesday news release breaks down the specific need: 23,000 additional spaces for infants and preschoolers, and 54,000 for school-age children. This quantifies a specific constraint in the provincial labor market, where parents working evenings, weekends, or rotating shifts face limited scheduling options despite recent policy interventions.

The coalition acknowledges that the landscape has shifted in recent years. The introduction of the $10-a-day child care program, higher wages for staff, and increased operating funds have contributed to the creation of thousands of new spaces. However, these measures have not closed the distance between demand and supply for a substantial portion of the population. The remaining 77,000 spaces represent the physical capacity still required to meet the baseline standard, a gap that persists even after these fiscal and regulatory changes.

The practical consequence for households is a continued mismatch between availability and need. While the average cost of care has been capped for those who can secure a spot, the ability to obtain that spot remains the primary barrier. For families with non-standard work hours, the lack of extended or weekend availability restricts their ability to remain in the workforce without significant personal or financial cost, highlighting that price caps alone do not resolve issues of capacity and scheduling alignment.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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