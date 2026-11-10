Low screening uptake drives late-stage cancer diagnoses in India

Cancer diagnosis in India continues to happen at advanced stages, significantly reducing survival rates and complicating treatment outcomes. While the state provides a framework for early detection, a critical gap persists between the availability of screening services and the actual number of citizens utilizing them.

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute by Dr. Cecil Fox, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cancer cells

The scale of the crisis is evident in the data provided by the Union Health Ministry to the Lok Sabha. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry Programme, new cancer cases rose from 13.25 lakh in 2018 to 13.92 lakh in 2020, with approximately 7.7 lakh deaths recorded in 2020 alone. The disparity in survival rates based on the timing of detection is stark: for oral, breast, and cervical cancers, five-year survival rates drop from over 60% in early stages to as low as 3.3% to 14.9% when detected late.

To combat this, the government operates the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Since 2016, this programme has offered population-based screening for adults aged 30 and above, focusing on oral, breast, and cervical cancers. The system relies on ASHA workers to conduct community assessments, leading to visual examinations and clinical screenings every five years. However, the National Family Health Survey (2019-2021) reveals a worrying lack of uptake among adults aged 30 to 49: only 1.9% of women reported cervical cancer screening, and less than 1% had undergone breast or oral examinations. Among men, only 1.2% had ever been screened for oral cancer.

Regional disparities are pronounced. While Tamil Nadu shows higher screening rates (9.8% for cervical cancer), states like Gujarat, Assam, and West Bengal reported rates as low as 0.2%. This suggests that the national framework is not being uniformly absorbed across different states.

Medical experts, including Dr Prasad, point to a disconnect between public health protocols and clinical recommendations. While the government focuses on three cancers for those aged 30-65, specialists suggest a more comprehensive approach: cervical screening starting at age 21 for sexually active women, breast screening at 40, annual PSA tests for men aged 45-50, and colonoscopies every decade after age 50. Dr Prasad emphasizes the necessity of mandatory master health screenings from age 40.

Beyond screening, preventive vaccination is a key pillar. The government has launched a national HPV vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls to prevent cervical cancer, which can be up to 95-98% effective. By September 2026, over 80 lakh doses were administered, with states like Uttar Pradesh leading in volume (over 22 lakh girls) and others like Gujarat and Mizoram reporting 100% coverage of their target groups.

The barriers to early detection are not merely institutional but behavioral and economic. For the poor, a visit to a secondary health facility often means the loss of a day's wages, making screening for asymptomatic conditions seem like an unnecessary risk. While the government provides subsidized or free care in public hospitals, a general lack of awareness and a psychological denial-the belief that "it won't happen to me"-keep many away from clinics.

Geography also plays a role. While tier-one cities have better information and access, those in tier-two and tier-three cities may find screening available in government colleges but lack the awareness to seek it. To bridge this gap, the Centre is investing in 19 State Cancer Institutes and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres, with the 2025-26 Budget pledging the creation of day-care cancer centres in all district hospitals over three years.

Ultimately, the challenge lies in shifting the culture from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Experts suggest that making annual health check-ups mandatory for both government and private sector employees could create a ripple effect, encouraging family members to undergo screenings and reducing the prevalence of late-stage diagnoses.