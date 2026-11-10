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Tamil Nadu CM urges PM Modi to block Mekedatu dam clearances over Cauvery water dispute

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has formally requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the escalating dispute with Karnataka over the sharing of Cauvery river waters, specifically opposing the proposed Mekedatu dam project.

Narendra Modi
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Narendra Modi

In a letter dated November 6, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to withhold any statutory or administrative clearances for the Mekedatu reservoir unless the co-basin states provide their consent. The communication highlights a critical friction point between state-level infrastructure goals and inter-state riparian rights, particularly as reports emerge of site inspections conducted by Union government officials at the project location.

The core of the dispute lies in the projected capacity of the Mekedatu reservoir, estimated at 67.16 TMC. Tamil Nadu contends that constructing such a facility just upstream of the inter-state border would disrupt the regulated monthly water deliveries mandated by the Supreme Court. According to Chief Minister Vijay, this structural intervention would directly jeopardise the livelihoods of farmers in the Cauvery Basin who depend on consistent flow patterns.

The tension is exacerbated by historical water deficits. The Chief Minister pointed to the difficulties faced by farmers in the Cauvery Delta during the 2026-27 deficit water year, alleging that Karnataka failed to release Tamil Nadu's share even on a pro-rata basis. This suggests a persistent gap between legal water-sharing awards and actual ground-level implementation.

Tamil Nadu argues that any unilateral technical evaluations or the consideration of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by central agencies at this stage is "highly inappropriate." The state maintains that the project must be demonstrably consistent with the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and subsequent judicial rulings to protect the rights of lower riparian states.

From Karnataka's perspective, the Mekedatu multi-purpose balancing reservoir is a strategic necessity designed to secure drinking water for Bengaluru-the state's capital and primary IT hub-and to generate hydroelectric power. However, the project remains a flashpoint, illustrating the systemic conflict between the urban water demands of a growing metropolis and the agricultural requirements of a downstream agrarian economy.

Chief Minister Vijay has concluded by asking the Prime Minister to defer any administrative actions arising from recent site inspections and to formally advise the Karnataka government against proceeding without the consensus of the affected basin states.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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