Digital News Publishers Association challenges DPDP Act in Supreme Court over journalistic exemptions

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, designed to empower Indian citizens with control over their personal data, has become the centre of a legal battle over the boundary between individual privacy and public accountability. The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), representing 21 media organisations, has moved the Supreme Court, arguing that the framework lacks essential safeguards for investigative journalism and fundamentally weakens the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

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At the core of the dispute is a structural omission: the absence of an explicit statutory exemption for journalistic activities. While the Act defines 'Data Fiduciaries' (entities determining the purpose of data processing) and 'Data Principals' (the individuals), it does not distinguish between commercial data mining and the collection of information for public-interest reporting. This creates a systemic risk where requirements for free, specific, and informed consent could alert subjects of investigations, effectively neutralising the ability of journalists to uncover corruption or administrative irregularities.

The legal challenge focuses on several critical friction points within the legislation:

The RTI Amendment: Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act modifies Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005. Critics argue this removes the previous 'balancing mechanism' that allowed the disclosure of personal information if a larger public interest justified it, potentially allowing public authorities to blanketly deny requests for information on public servants' assets or official dealings.

Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act modifies Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005. Critics argue this removes the previous 'balancing mechanism' that allowed the disclosure of personal information if a larger public interest justified it, potentially allowing public authorities to blanketly deny requests for information on public servants' assets or official dealings. Government Oversight: Section 36 allows the Centre to call for information from fiduciaries, which the DNPA claims could compromise the confidentiality of whistleblowers and sensitive sources. Additionally, Section 37 grants the government powers to block access to information.

Section 36 allows the Centre to call for information from fiduciaries, which the DNPA claims could compromise the confidentiality of whistleblowers and sensitive sources. Additionally, Section 37 grants the government powers to block access to information. Institutional Independence: The composition of the Data Protection Board of India is under scrutiny, as the search-cum-selection committee consists of government-nominated experts and officials, raising questions about the Board's ability to adjudicate disputes involving the state.

The discourse reveals a sharp divide in legal interpretation. Advocate Adhitya Srinivasan suggests that constitutional protections for the press are sufficient and that the Act's broad principles allow courts to resolve conflicts through judicial scrutiny. Conversely, Advocate Mayank Arora warns of a 'chilling effect,' arguing that without statutory exemptions, journalists may avoid investigating powerful figures to escape litigation and regulatory penalties, which can reach up to ₹250 crore for security breaches.

The government's response suggests a willingness to calibrate the implementation. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has maintained that press freedom is constitutionally guaranteed, and senior MeitY officials have indicated that the rules could be amended to ensure the framework does not impede media organisations. The government's position is that journalists do not automatically fall under the category of Data Fiduciaries simply by reporting.

The implementation of the Act is phased. While the Data Protection Board's establishment and the RTI amendments took effect in November 2025, the primary obligations for processing personal data are scheduled for enforcement on May 13, 2027. This window provides a critical period for the Supreme Court-which issued notice to the Centre on October 27 and listed the matter for November 17-to determine whether administrative assurances are sufficient or if the law requires a legislative overhaul to protect the public's right to know.