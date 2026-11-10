Postgraduate doctors continue to resign from premier AIIMS and JIPMER institutes

Right to Information (RTI) queries have revealed a continuing trend of postgraduate doctors resigning from some of India's most prestigious medical institutions, raising concerns over the working conditions within these premier healthcare centres. While some institutes report a decline in the number of exits compared to previous years, the persistence of departures suggests systemic issues affecting junior residents.

At AIIMS Delhi, 34 junior residents resigned in 2025, a 43% decrease from the 60 departures recorded in 2024. However, the institute also saw a drop in new admissions, with 267 residents joining in 2025 compared to 324 the previous year. Within the hospital, the highest number of exits occurred in the anaesthesiology (seven) and ophthalmology (six) departments, followed by pathology and surgery, with three exits each.

Similar patterns are evident at JIPMER, Puducherry, where resignations fell by nearly 27%, from 60 in 2024 to 44 in 2025. Despite this decline, residents continued to leave specialities such as emergency medicine, orthopaedics, surgery, pathology, and anaesthesiology.

The issue extends across other AIIMS campuses. AIIMS Rishikesh reported 30 departures across postgraduate and super-speciality programmes in 2025. AIIMS Raipur saw 19 exits, AIIMS Patna 12, and AIIMS Kalyani reported 15 exits across all three years of training, with an additional 11 students from the 2026 batches leaving. AIIMS Gorakhpur also recorded departures.

Dr Lakshya Mittal, chairperson of the United Doctors Front (UDF), suggests that these exits-often by doctors who secured top NEET-PG ranks-are driven by a "toxic work culture." He pointed to specific hardships including shifts exceeding 36 hours, workplace harassment, and a lack of adequate institutional support. "Residency is meant to train doctors, not break them," Dr Mittal stated, emphasizing that professional discipline should not be confused with humiliation or exploitation. The UDF has since filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, demanding the enforcement of working-hour regulations and the creation of independent grievance-redressal mechanisms.

Despite these claims, there is a significant gap in institutional data regarding the mental health of residents. When asked about psychiatric counselling and reasons for leaving-such as sleep deprivation or depression-the responses were fragmented. AIIMS Delhi stated it had no compiled counselling data, and AIIMS Raipur reported no residents seeking such services in 2025 or 2026. AIIMS Patna reported 15 residents received counselling in 2025, while AIIMS Rishikesh noted six students received psychiatric help in 2026 but lacked records linking this to workplace stress. AIIMS Kalyani declined to provide this information under RTI provisions.

Because the institutions provided data for different periods and batches, the figures are not directly comparable. However, the lack of consolidated records on workplace stress makes it difficult to officially determine the exact causes behind why doctors are walking away from these premier training programmes.