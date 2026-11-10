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Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore keeps development fees frozen to lower residential housing costs

World » Canada

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) will maintain a freeze on development fees, a policy designed to lower the immediate cost of constructing new residential units by removing specific municipal charges from the developer's initial capital requirements.

Construction site and tools
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Construction site and tools

The Fiscal Mechanism

Development fees typically function as a tool for the city to fund the infrastructure-such as sewers, water mains, and roads-required to service new neighborhoods. By freezing these fees, the municipality prevents the standard per-unit cost increases that developers usually pass on to buyers or renters. Mayor Andy Fillmore argues that this freeze serves as a lever to increase housing affordability by reducing the overhead for new builds.

Infrastructure Funding Shift

The Ecology Action Centre identifies a shift in who bears the cost of urban growth. While the freeze reduces the financial burden on developers, it does not eliminate the cost of the infrastructure itself. According to the organization, the funding gap created by the absence of these fees will be absorbed by the general public through the municipal tax base.

This creates a trade-off in urban access: the mechanism lowers the barrier to entry for new housing construction, but distributes the cost of the supporting services across all existing property owners and residents rather than charging the specific projects that necessitate the new infrastructure.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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