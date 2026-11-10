Samarkand agricultural department confirms 106% of cotton harvest plan achieved across regional lands

Uzbekistan's Samarkand region has reported a significant increase in cotton productivity, contributing to a national harvest that has exceeded 5 million tons for the first time. In the region, cotton clusters and farming enterprises have harvested 331,287 tons of cotton from 60,000 hectares of cultivated land, representing 106% of the established plan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alabama Extension, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cotton

Shift in Yield and Productivity

The average yield in Samarkand currently stands at 55 centners per hectare. This marks a measurable increase in productivity compared to previous cycles: a growth of 12 centners over last year and a 25-centner increase relative to 2024 figures. While the average is 55 centners, the distribution across farms shows a wide variance in performance, with 15 farms achieving yields of 100 centners or more, and over 800 farms reaching the 50-60 centner bracket.

Technical Drivers of Growth

The increase in output is tied to a systemic shift in planting geometry and irrigation. According to Bekzod Tugalov, First Deputy Head of the Samarkand Regional Department of Agriculture and Water Management, the region abandoned the previous 90 cm and 60 cm planting schemes in favor of a uniform 76 cm double-row and single-row system across all 60,000 hectares.

A critical component of this strategy was the implementation of intensive agrotechnology. On 19,800 hectares, seeds were planted under film with drip irrigation. This method reduced seed consumption to 20-22 kg per hectare while increasing plant density to 220,000-240,000 seedlings per hectare, resulting in a estimated yield increase of 15-20%.

Input Management and Crop Composition

The region diversified its crop genetics to balance resilience and quality. Foreign varieties resistant to bollworms and herbicides were planted on 32,500 hectares, while high-fiber local early-maturing varieties covered 27,500 hectares.

To combat extreme heat and drought, the region introduced a specialized chemical regimen including micronutrients-iron, boron, calcium, manganese, and silicon-alongside the use of aspirin and yeast. These inputs were designed to maintain plant viability during peak temperatures, contributing an additional 15-20% to the total harvest.

Operational Efficiency and Mechanization

The harvest cycle was compressed by approximately one month through a three-stage defoliation and desiccation process. This acceleration allowed farmers to gather the crop before autumn rains, preserving fiber quality and increasing market value.

Logistical efficiency was supported by a high degree of mechanization; approximately 80% of the harvest was collected using machinery, with more than 170 cotton harvesters deployed throughout the season.