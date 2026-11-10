World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Kazakhstan Agricultural Producers Lost $626M Annually to Price Controls
Kazakh Researchers Develop CRISPR-Based Salmonella Detection Prototype
Citigroup projects Philippine investment recovery to gain momentum by 2027
Guyana and FIFA Agree to Plan Regional Football Tournament
Philippine DOE confirms gasoline and diesel price drops following stable national supply levels
Kyrgyzstan's National Oncology Center adds AI ultrasound units to reduce patient wait times
Legacy fiber cables became obsolete overnight: engineers crossed a distance barrier in China
10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort
Expensive pet furniture lies abandoned: why felines gravitate toward simple cardboard containers

Samarkand agricultural department confirms 106% of cotton harvest plan achieved across regional lands

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Samarkand region has reported a significant increase in cotton productivity, contributing to a national harvest that has exceeded 5 million tons for the first time. In the region, cotton clusters and farming enterprises have harvested 331,287 tons of cotton from 60,000 hectares of cultivated land, representing 106% of the established plan.

Cotton
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alabama Extension, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cotton

Shift in Yield and Productivity

The average yield in Samarkand currently stands at 55 centners per hectare. This marks a measurable increase in productivity compared to previous cycles: a growth of 12 centners over last year and a 25-centner increase relative to 2024 figures. While the average is 55 centners, the distribution across farms shows a wide variance in performance, with 15 farms achieving yields of 100 centners or more, and over 800 farms reaching the 50-60 centner bracket.

Technical Drivers of Growth

The increase in output is tied to a systemic shift in planting geometry and irrigation. According to Bekzod Tugalov, First Deputy Head of the Samarkand Regional Department of Agriculture and Water Management, the region abandoned the previous 90 cm and 60 cm planting schemes in favor of a uniform 76 cm double-row and single-row system across all 60,000 hectares.

A critical component of this strategy was the implementation of intensive agrotechnology. On 19,800 hectares, seeds were planted under film with drip irrigation. This method reduced seed consumption to 20-22 kg per hectare while increasing plant density to 220,000-240,000 seedlings per hectare, resulting in a estimated yield increase of 15-20%.

Input Management and Crop Composition

The region diversified its crop genetics to balance resilience and quality. Foreign varieties resistant to bollworms and herbicides were planted on 32,500 hectares, while high-fiber local early-maturing varieties covered 27,500 hectares.

To combat extreme heat and drought, the region introduced a specialized chemical regimen including micronutrients-iron, boron, calcium, manganese, and silicon-alongside the use of aspirin and yeast. These inputs were designed to maintain plant viability during peak temperatures, contributing an additional 15-20% to the total harvest.

Operational Efficiency and Mechanization

The harvest cycle was compressed by approximately one month through a three-stage defoliation and desiccation process. This acceleration allowed farmers to gather the crop before autumn rains, preserving fiber quality and increasing market value.

Logistical efficiency was supported by a high degree of mechanization; approximately 80% of the harvest was collected using machinery, with more than 170 cotton harvesters deployed throughout the season.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Business
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Americas
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground Andrey Mihayloff Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Last materials
10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort
Expensive pet furniture lies abandoned: why felines gravitate toward simple cardboard containers
Manila initiates urban clearing operations ahead of ASEAN Summit and Trump visit
Mandaue City limits Christmas relief to one food pack per household after COA audit
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in QR payments as cyber risks rise
Washington power dynamics shifted overnight: unexpected advisory role reshaped legislative tone
Study links microplastics in Iqaluit lakes to local wind and urban sources
Guyana Water Incorporated: GWI increases treated water access to 80 percent of the population
Centra Gas cuts Manitoba rates by 2.7 per cent from November 1
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.