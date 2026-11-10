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Citigroup projects Philippine investment recovery to gain momentum by 2027

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Investment activity in the Philippines is projected to recover by 2027, provided that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East subside and oil price volatility eases, according to Citigroup. The bank suggests that a reduction in inflationary pressures would create the necessary fiscal leeway and a more stable environment for capital inflows.

Johanna Chua, Citigroup managing director and head of Emerging Market Economics and chief Asia economist, noted that the recovery depends heavily on the trajectory of global interest rates. While the market anticipates further hikes, Citi believes the U. S. Federal Reserve has one hike remaining and that rates will eventually peak, allowing bond yields to drop and improving global financial conditions.

Stagflation and the Public Investment Gap

The outlook comes as the Philippines faces a significant economic slowdown. Third-quarter GDP growth plummeted to 2.1%, down from 4% in the previous year and a revised 2.4% in the second quarter. This marks the slowest growth in over 16 years, excluding the pandemic period, and fell short of Citi's own 3.8% forecast.

Ms. Chua characterized the current economic state as "stagflation" or "slowflation," citing a combination of stagnant growth and persistent inflation. She attributed part of this downturn to internal failures, specifically the 2025 flood control scandal which hampered the government's ability to execute public spending.

Citi Philippines CEO Paul Raymond A. Favila highlighted that corporate margins have shrunk as businesses struggle to absorb high inflation and weak consumer spending. He warned that the recovery is contingent on the effective deployment of the national budget, noting that agencies-particularly the Department of Public Works-may be hesitant to spend funds due to fear of investigations following corruption scandals.

Strategic Opportunities and Regional Competition

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, Citi identifies potential growth drivers through regional partnerships and industrial hubs. The Luzon Economic Corridor and the Pax Silica industrial hub are seen as critical for attracting capital, particularly as global demand for AI infrastructure grows.

Ms. Chua pointed out that the Philippines could carve out a unique niche within ASEAN, similar to how Malaysia and Thailand have acted as "China connectors" to bypass trade barriers. By leveraging lower labor costs and securing infrastructure investment via projects like Pax Silica, the Philippines could gain a competitive edge in the region.

On the monetary front, Citi forecasts inflation to average 7.8% this year, gradually easing to 5.9% by 2027 and approaching 3% by 2028. To combat this, the bank expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise rates by 25 basis points in December and again next year, reaching a policy rate of 6% before potential easing begins in early 2028.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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