Philippine DOE confirms gasoline and diesel price drops following stable national supply levels

Philippine fuel prices are set to decrease starting November 10, 2026. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), gasoline will see the most significant drop at 16.80 pesos per liter, while diesel and kerosene prices will decrease by 4.10 and 3.70 pesos per liter, respectively.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain A canister of gasoline in the trunk

DOE Secretary Sharon Garin reported that national fuel reserves currently average 50 days of supply. Specific stock levels include 51.64 days for gasoline, 53.95 days for diesel, and 143.07 days for kerosene. Reserves for jet fuel and fuel oil stand at 55.62 and 55.97 days, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies cover 29.84 days.

To mitigate price volatility for the transport sector, the government has distributed 1,237,718,683.18 pesos in fuel subsidies as of November 5, providing aid to 110,211 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.