Police detain driver after vehicle strikes couple in Corentyne

Police in Region Six have detained a 28-year-old fisherman following a fatal incident at Nigg Village, Corentyne, where a vehicle was driven into a group of people during the early hours of Sunday, November 8.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Participant of a traffic accident on a wet road after an accident

The incident, which occurred at approximately 02:00h, resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman. While police identified the deceased as Manisha Burnette, a market vendor from the Springlands Housing Scheme, reports indicate her identification card bears the name Dulisha Bhiro. The victim, a mother of two who had recently returned to Guyana from Cayenne, French Guiana, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Her fiancé, 28-year-old Aaron Seegobin, remains hospitalised with serious injuries. Medical staff at New Amsterdam Hospital have treated him for a dislocated hip and a broken left leg.

Investigation into the Altercation

According to police reports, the driver of a black Toyota Fielder (registration PAJ 1126) is currently in custody to assist with the ongoing investigation. There is a discrepancy regarding the vehicle's ownership; while police identified the owner as a businessman from Number 78 Village, family members of the victims claim the car belonged to a resident of Number 54 Village who was operating the vehicle at the time.

The events leading to the collision allegedly began when Seegobin was purchasing food opposite the Dragon Night Club. It is reported that four men confronted him, leading to a physical scuffle. Accounts suggest a friend of the couple, who was driving the vehicle, attempted to intervene in the fight with a cutlass but was reportedly disarmed.

It is alleged that the driver then entered the Toyota Fielder and drove into the group, striking both the woman and Seegobin. Reports and witness accounts state the vehicle travelled roughly 200 metres west before turning back to drive into the group a second time. Video footage from the scene shows a black wagon repeatedly changing direction and moving toward individuals on the roadway.

Family Response

Richard Ramnarine, the uncle of Mr. Seegobin, expressed the family's desire for a transparent investigation into the circumstances of the death. Speaking on the nature of the incident, Ramnarine described the act of repeatedly driving into the victims as deliberate, stating the family is seeking justice for the couple who had intended to start a life together.

The Guyana Police Force continues its investigation into the matter.