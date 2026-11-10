Manila initiates urban clearing operations ahead of ASEAN Summit and Trump visit

The Philippine government has allocated over P17.5 billion for the hosting of the 2026 ASEAN Summit, an amount that comes on top of an initial P5.4 billion provision in the 2025 national budget. This spending coincides with preparations for the visit of U. S. President Donald Trump, amid expectations that the administration may push for the signing of the "Pax Silica" deal, an agreement aimed at expanding U. S. economic and military access to Philippine land, resources, and strategic infrastructure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Russian Presidential Executive Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Donald Trump

The scale of the expenditure and the preparations for the summit have drawn criticism from the Sulong Against Imperialist War and Plunder Campaign. The group argues that the billions spent on hosting foreign dignitaries stand in stark contrast to the country's prevailing economic challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and rising prices of basic goods.

Urban clearing and diplomatic objectives

In Metro Manila, the government has initiated clearing operations to remove street vendors and displace poor communities from key areas. These actions are described by critics as an attempt to create a curated image of order and prosperity for visiting heads of state, effectively concealing the city's social crises from international view.

The push for the Pax Silica deal suggests a strategic priority for the Marcos administration to strengthen ties with the United States, regardless of the political climate surrounding the U. S. presidency. While the Philippine government focuses on the diplomatic and strategic gains of the summit, advocacy groups contend that these priorities prioritize foreign interests and military alignment over the immediate needs of Filipino workers, farmers, and indigenous peoples.