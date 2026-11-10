Guyana analyst argues Jacunda-1 permit delay threatens revenue before Stabroek decline

Joel Bhagwandin, a prominent voice in Guyana's energy sector discourse, has challenged the recent criticism of ExxonMobil's Jacunda-1 exploration permit by arguing that the country must accelerate offshore exploration while the Stabroek Block is still at peak production. Writing in a letter to the Guyana Times, Bhagwandin contends that delaying new exploration efforts poses a greater threat to Guyana's future fiscal stability than the current contractual arrangements with the operator.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by roy.luck, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Oil extraction

The debate centers on the finite nature of the Stabroek Block's production plateau. Bhagwandin cites a 2026 model of the block's fiscal regime, which projects that screening-case production will reach 1.3 million barrels per day in 2028, holding steady until 2040 before declining to approximately 1.13 million barrels per day in 2041. By 2051, the model suggests output could fall to 114,000 barrels per day. "Optimization can extend the tail. It cannot replace exhausted barrels," Bhagwandin states, emphasizing that resource replacement must begin before the revenue base narrows materially.

Addressing concerns raised by Opposition MP K. Sharma Solomon regarding potential fiscal losses, Bhagwandin clarifies the mechanics of the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). He argues that the concept of a "loss" is inapplicable to Guyana in the context of cost recovery because the government contributes no capital to exploration. Under the PSA, ExxonMobil and its partners fund and carry all exploration spending. If a well is dry, the contractors absorb the full cost. Cost recovery, defined as the contractor retrieving its own investment through cost oil within a verified ceiling, does not diminish the government's position. "No capital, no risk, no loss," Bhagwandin writes, noting that Guyana retains its royalty and an equal share of profit oil, with the only variable being the timing of government receipts.

The scale of the financial stakes underscores the urgency of continued exploration. According to Bhagwandin's model, which covers the period from 2027 to 2051, the Government is projected to collect approximately US$186.4 billion in petroleum receipts. Of this total, US$105.6 billion would flow to the Treasury, while the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) would reach an estimated US$109.6 billion in real terms by 2051. The effective government take is calculated at approximately 35.7%. These figures are based on screening scenarios rather than certified reserves, but they illustrate the magnitude of the potential revenue if new resources are discovered and developed in time.

Bhagwaddin also highlights the strategic imperative of maintaining a robust offshore industry. With regional competitors such as Suriname advancing offshore and Trinidad and Tobago seeking to monetize gas, Guyana faces increasing competition for investment. He notes that while Guyana is strengthening ties with the United States and attracting Chinese investment through CNOOC, a larger industrial base will require enhanced maritime surveillance and emergency response capabilities.

Concluding that the primary danger lies in reaching production decline without a pipeline of new discoveries, Bhagwandin urges that policy discussions focus on depletion rates, fiscal terms, and regional investment competition rather than the administrative act of granting permits. He argues that slowing the search for oil represents the most significant risk to the country's long-term revenue security.