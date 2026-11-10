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Guyana records 37 adoptions in 2026, highest total in seven years

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Guyana has recorded 37 adoptions in 2026, marking the highest annual total in the past seven years. The Human Services and Social Security Ministry released these figures on November 9 to coincide with World Adoption Day, highlighting a sustained trend in family placements over the last six years.

According to the Ministry, 201 adoptions were finalised nationwide between 2020 and 2026. The annual data shows fluctuations during this period: 23 adoptions were recorded in 2020, rising to 31 in 2021, before dropping to 22 in 2022. The number stabilised at 30 in both 2023 and 2024, followed by 28 in 2025. The 37 adoptions registered in 2026 represent an increase of nine cases compared to the previous year and constitute the peak for the 2020-2026 timeframe.

Systemic changes and eligibility

The Ministry attributes the recent increase to structural developments within the national adoption framework. Key among these is the passage of the Adoption of Children (Amendment) Act in 2021. Additionally, the establishment of the Guyana Central Authority in November 2024 facilitated the resumption of international adoptions, which had previously been restricted. These regulatory shifts have altered the operational landscape for eligible individuals and families seeking permanent homes for children in need of family care.

While the Ministry emphasises the importance of providing children with stability, care, protection, and a sense of belonging, it also distinguishes between the administrative process and the final outcome of placement. The data reflects completed adoptions where legal guardianship has been established, rather than pending applications or foster care arrangements.

Public engagement and process guidance

In conjunction with World Adoption Day, the Ministry is encouraging prospective adoptive parents to familiarise themselves with current requirements and procedural steps. As part of its outreach, the Ministry is hosting an Adoption Open House at the Blue Bel Cafe on Sheriff Street in Georgetown. The event is scheduled from 10:00 to 15:00.

During the open house, interested members of the public will have the opportunity to meet with Human Services Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud and officials from the Adoption Unit. The session is designed to explain the adoption process, answer specific questions regarding eligibility, and guide prospective parents on how to initiate their applications. The Ministry states that this direct engagement aims to ensure that more children have the opportunity to grow up in safe and supportive family environments.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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