Mandaue City limits Christmas relief to one food pack per household after COA audit

The Mandaue City Government will implement a strict "one-beneficiary-per-household" policy for this year's P60-million Gugma sa Pasko Christmas relief program, ending the practice of providing aid to multiple qualified individuals living under a single roof.

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The shift in distribution rules follows findings from the Commission on Audit (COA), which reviewed previous implementations of the holiday drive. COA instructed the city to establish more precise criteria to ensure government resources are targeted based on specific socioeconomic needs rather than individual status within a household.

Under the new guidelines, households that include multiple eligible recipients-such as a senior citizen, a person with disability (PWD), and a solo parent-will now receive only one food package instead of separate packs for each qualified member.

Compliance and Implementation

Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie” Ouano confirmed that the City Council has already approved the enabling ordinance and the P60-million budget allocation to sustain the program. While the mayor expressed surprise that COA flagged the city's previous approach-noting that similar models are used by other local government units (LGUs) in Luzon-he stated that the city would follow the audit agency's guidance.

To align with the audit recommendations, city officials benchmarked their updated process against the practices of cities such as Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City. Despite the restriction on the number of packs per home, the city maintains that the program will proceed as planned, targeting senior citizens, solo parents, PWDs, and low-income families.

The relief drive typically provides 10-item Noche Buena food packs, which previously included staples such as fruit cocktail, cream, spaghetti noodles and sauce, canned meats, and cheese. Distribution across the target sectors is expected to begin in the coming weeks.