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Guyana Water Incorporated: GWI increases treated water access to 80 percent of the population

World » Americas » Guyana

Director General of the Public Utilities and Aviation Ministry, Alfonso De Armas, has stated that access to treated water in Guyana has expanded from just over half the population in 2020 to approximately 80 per cent today. Speaking on the Starting Point podcast, De Armas highlighted that this expansion is driven by the construction of new water treatment plants along the coast, from Essequibo to the Quarantine, and the drilling of more than 300 wells in both the hinterland and coastal regions.

The engineer regulates the pipe system with pressure gauges and a pump
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The engineer regulates the pipe system with pressure gauges and a pump

Despite this significant increase in treated water access, De Armas acknowledged that the quality of water reaching consumers remains a challenge due to ageing transmission and distribution infrastructure. He explained that while new treatment plants produce water meeting or exceeding World Health Organization standards-with iron content well below the maximum limit of 0.3 milligrams per litre-the treated water often becomes discoloured as it passes through older, rusty pipes. De Armas described the ongoing replacement of these transmission and distribution lines as a work in progress, noting that the process involves significant civil works, such as digging up roads, to install new infrastructure.

He further identified poorly maintained household storage tanks as a contributing factor to the murky water complaints. De Armas advised that residents should clean their black storage tanks every six months, as sediment and impurities can rise to the top when water levels drop, affecting the final quality of water consumed. He noted that the Government has invested approximately $65 billion in Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) over the past six years to address these issues, accommodate new housing developments, and complete the coastal water supply improvement programme, which is expected to raise access to 90 per cent upon completion.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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