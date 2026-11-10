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Delhi High Court orders MCD to form high-powered committee for dangerous buildings under GRAP

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The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to establish a high-powered committee to address the critical issue of dilapidated and dangerous buildings that cannot be demolished due to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions.

Residents of Delhi
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Darya Aslamova
Residents of Delhi

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, highlighted a dangerous policy deadlock: while GRAP prohibits demolition activities to curb air pollution, this restriction prevents civic authorities from removing structurally unsound buildings that pose an immediate threat to residents and pedestrians. The court noted that this impasse leaves occupants of unsafe structures and passers-by in a state of heightened vulnerability until the restrictions are lifted, typically around February 10.

The court's intervention follows a series of fatal building collapses in the city, including recent tragedies at Satya Niketan and Chawri Bazaar. Justice Banerjee remarked that the judiciary cannot remain a "mute spectator" while unauthorised constructions and structural decay lead to avoidable loss of life.

The High Court has directed the MCD Commissioner to consult with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to form the committee, preferably within a week. The panel is tasked with formulating an "effective alternative mechanism" to manage hazardous properties during the GRAP period. This may include options such as emergency repairs, the sealing of premises to prevent entry, or controlled demolitions that do not violate environmental mandates.

The order was issued during a hearing regarding a notice served under Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act for a property in ruinous condition. The court emphasised that the State's obligation to protect the right to life outweighs administrative delays, stating that the MCD cannot shirk its responsibility by merely issuing notices or conducting inspections while the physical danger remains unaddressed.

The matter is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on January 1, with copies of the order dispatched to the Chief Minister and the MCD Commissioner.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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