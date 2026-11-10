JLR seizes BYD digital records in Netherlands ahead of Ti7 design infringement hearing

Bailiffs acting on behalf of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have seized digital records from two BYD offices in the Netherlands as part of a legal challenge over intellectual property.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by iMoD Official, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ BYD Shark

The raids, conducted at BYD's sites in Schiedam and Hoofddorp in August, were intended to secure data and prevent the destruction of records. The action precedes a court hearing scheduled this week in The Hague, where a judge will determine if BYD's Ti7 SUV infringes on JLR's intellectual property rights.

JLR alleges that BYD reverse-engineered its technology and copied design elements from the Defender. The Ti7, a seven-seat plug-in hybrid, launched in China last September and is scheduled for a UK release in January with a projected price of £47,995.

The court must decide whether the Ti7's design constitutes an infringement or falls within acceptable industry practice. BYD describes the vehicle's profile as an "unapologetically boxy" design intended for SUV buyers.

This follows a 2019 precedent where JLR successfully challenged Jiangling Motor Corporation. In that case, the court found that the LandWind X7 SUV shared five unique design features with the Range Rover Evoque.

A spokesperson for JLR declined to comment on the active legal proceedings. BYD has not yet responded to requests for comment.