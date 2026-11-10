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Uzbekistan Shifts Traffic Violation Enforcement to Digital System with Biometric Identification

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a new set of instructions governing the registration and processing of traffic violations, replacing a regulatory framework that had been in place since 2011. The new rules, scheduled to take effect on January 7, 2027, shift the primary method of enforcement from paper-based documentation to a digital system.

Мужчина возмущен штрафом на машине во дворе
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Мужчина возмущен штрафом на машине во дворе

Digital Processing and Identification

Under the new procedure, traffic inspectors will record violations on tablets using the "Administrative Practice" module. The identification of the driver will be conducted via biometrics, and the resulting protocol must be confirmed using an electronic signature or a fingerprint.

The use of paper protocols is now limited to specific exceptions, such as cases where the driver denies guilt or when there is a lack of network connectivity in the area. The instructions explicitly prohibit the collection of fines on the spot by officers.

Timeline for Review and Appeals

Traffic violation cases must be reviewed within 15 days. Notifications regarding the time and location of the review will be sent to the individual's personal account on the Single Interactive State Services Portal (EPIGU) or through a mobile application. Those wishing to contest the decision have 10 days to file an appeal with a higher authority or a court.

Payment Terms and Vehicle Impoundment

Drivers are granted 60 days to pay a fine. If the payment is not made within this window, the vehicle's details will be flagged on the tablets of traffic inspectors. In such instances, the vehicle may be towed to a pound without a new protocol being issued, unless the driver pays the outstanding fine immediately.

Camera Enforcement and the Points System

For violations captured by automated cameras, the legal responsibility rests with the vehicle owner. Notably, the new rules specify that repeat offenses captured by cameras will not be factored into the penalty calculation. Additionally, any camera-based evidence that reaches the processing center more than 48 hours after the incident will result in the case being dismissed.

The reform also introduces a penalty point system. Certain violations will result in a charge of up to two penalty points, which are removed from the driver's record after one year. If a driver accumulates more than 12 points within a single year, the case is automatically forwarded to a court to determine additional penalties.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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