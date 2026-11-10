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Public works minister signs $800m road contracts for Mahdia

World » Americas » Guyana

Fifty local contractors have formalised agreements worth more than $800 million to execute road improvement projects in Mahdia and adjacent communities within Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), with physical construction slated to commence within the coming weeks.

Строительство дороги
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Строительство дороги

The contracts were signed during an official ceremony held at the Mahdia Regional Democratic Council (RDC) boardroom. The event was led by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, accompanied by Minister Pauline Sukhai, who serves within the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry. Also present were Marti DeSouza, the Regional Executive Officer (REO), and Jeffrey Walcott, the Public Works Ministry's Hinterland Engineer.

The designated scope of work includes critical infrastructure nodes such as Campbelltown, 7 Mile, Brian Sucre Junction, and Tiger Hill. These interventions are designed to enhance the road network's connectivity, facilitating safer transportation for residents and improving access to essential services across the region.

Following the signing, Edghill and Sukhai conducted site inspections at Campbelltown, Tiger Hill, and neighbouring areas. In a social media post dated November 9, Edghill stated that the duo assessed the current condition of the infrastructure targeted for rehabilitation and upgrading. These inspections serve as a preparatory step for the broader programme, which will mobilise the 50 contracted firms to undertake the defined works in Mahdia and its surroundings.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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