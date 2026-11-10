Philippine House Speaker orders review of 2026 budget disbursements and pledges transparency portal

Speaker Faustino "Bojie” G. Dy III has ordered all House oversight committees to review the implementation of projects funded under the 2026 national budget to verify if funds were released on time and used for their intended purposes.

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The directive, issued as the House resumed its second regular session on Monday, focuses on the accountability of departments and agencies in disbursing the 2026 allocations. This move coincides with the House's preparation to launch an online transparency portal that will list project names, locations, budgets, and completion status for congressional allocations.

Speaker Dy stated that the portal, which has been under development since September, is currently undergoing final improvements before it is made public. The initiative aims to provide taxpayers visibility into how congressional funds are utilized.

Budget Amendments and Public Scrutiny

The push for transparency comes as the House faces scrutiny over amendments made to the proposed 2027 national budget. To address these concerns, the Speaker announced that the House would livestream bicameral conference committee deliberations and continue the work of the Budget Amendments and Review Subcommittee.

According to the Speaker, the House amendments focused on increasing funding for agricultural initiatives-particularly to mitigate the effects of El Niño-as well as medical assistance, school safety programs, and scholarships.

Camarines Sur Rep. Arnulf Bryan "Arnie” B. Fuentebella of the Nationalist People's Coalition countered claims that House amendments totaled P190 billion or P1 trillion, asserting that the Budget Amendments and Review Subcommittee introduced only P115 billion in changes. Bataan Rep. Albert S. Garcia, senior vice-chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, added that many of these adjustments were based on requests from government agencies or were corrections of omissions in the Executive's original proposal.

Political Backing for Disclosure

Several major political blocs in the House have expressed support for the public disclosure of district-level allocations under the 2027 budget. Representatives from the National Unity Party, Nationalist People's Coalition, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and the Nacionalista Party stated they have no objection to making this data accessible.

While supporting transparency, Surigao del Sur Rep. Romeo S. Momo, Sr. of the Nacionalista Party clarified that public disclosure should not be equated with equal funding across all districts, noting that allocations vary based on population, geography, and vulnerability to natural disasters.