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Kyrgyzstan Bans Sale of Unfinished Apartments

World

The Kyrgyz government is banning the sale of apartments in new developments during the early stages of construction to prevent fraud and the proliferation of unfinished projects. Under the new regulations, developers may only sell housing once the building's shell is completed and roofing work is finished.

Федеральные трансферты регионам. Строительство спортивного сооружения
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Федеральные трансферты регионам. Строительство спортивного сооружения

President Sadyr Japarov announced the measure during a meeting with residents of the Moscow district. He stated that the restrictions target the practices of over 40 construction companies that used advertising to collect funds at the excavation stage but failed to complete the buildings or refund buyers. In some instances, citizens have waited five to ten years for housing they had already paid for.

Japarov noted that criminal cases are being opened against companies that breached their obligations to buyers. These legal proceedings include the search and seizure of assets belonging to the developers and the detention of responsible officials.

The state is employing two strategies to address unfinished constructions. Some projects are being completed under government control for subsequent handover to legal owners. In cases where financial or physical restitution is impossible, the perpetrators are being held accountable according to national law.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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