Athens Metro Modernizes 14 Legacy Train Sets

The Athens metro is upgrading 14 eighth-generation train sets, originally commissioned in 1985, through a deep modernization process at a facility in Volos. Spanish firm CAF is executing the contract for the national operator, Stasi, replacing the electronics, braking mechanisms, propulsion systems, and interior fittings while retaining only the original steel chassis.

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The technical overhaul replaces legacy Siemens/MAN equipment with AC motors, updated electrical circuitry, and advanced braking control systems. The project adds climate control, surveillance cameras, information displays, and accessibility features for wheelchair users, extending the operational lifespan of the cars by at least 25 years. The first modernized train entered service in October.

Logistically, the Volos plant handles up to four train sets simultaneously. Following static testing, cars are transported by road to Sepolia for final assembly and dynamic track testing. The program, covering 72 cars, is funded by the national development program ESIPA with a total budget of 71.7 million euros.

The integration of these 14 modernized sets increases the total number of active trains to 19. This capacity increase reduces peak-hour headways from seven minutes to six minutes.