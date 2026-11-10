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Uzbekistan Creates Unified Digital Platform for Crime Prediction and Prevention

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Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree establishing a unified digital platform for the analysis and prediction of crime, as reported by Pravda. ru. The system is designed to incorporate not only official statistical data but also subjective indicators, specifically the population's sense of security and their level of trust in law enforcement agencies.

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Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news/item/158698073/ by Фото: Евгений Самарин. Mos.ru
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The platform will consolidate data regarding the causes of offenses, the responsible government bodies, and the preventive measures implemented. According to the document, the system will automatically track performance results over periods ranging from one month to one year. This automation is intended to minimize the influence of human factors on the evaluation of the effectiveness of security structures.

Prediction at the mahalla level

A central component of the new system is the ability to forecast changes in the criminogenic situation across regions, mahallas (micro-districts), and specific types of crimes. The platform's algorithms will analyze dynamics, and when a deterioration in a specific district is predicted, the system will generate notifications for the corresponding services. The goal is to encourage the adoption of additional preventive measures before statistical data confirms an increase in the number of incidents.

The decree also establishes a mechanism for the regular collection of feedback from residents. Annual surveys will allow for the tracking of changes in the perception of safety. Particular attention is given to groups that traditionally account for a significant share of conflicts and offenses, including youth, minors, women, and individuals with criminal records. Enhanced monitoring is provided for mahallas where crime rates historically exceed average levels.

Implementation stages

The development and testing of the platform will proceed in several stages. By the end of 2027, the system will be piloted in the Almazar district of Tashkent. If the pilot project demonstrates effectiveness, the phased rollout of the digital platform across the country is scheduled to begin in 2028. This step logically continues a previously announced initiative to introduce a criminogenic stability index, which was intended to integrate hidden crime and public opinion into official metrics.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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