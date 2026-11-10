Cebu Province requests P500 million for expanded crisis aid program in 2027

Cebu Province is requesting a P500 million budget for its expanded crisis assistance program in 2027, an increase from the P300 million allocated this year. The additional funding is intended to broaden services, specifically adding legal aid, daily hot meals, and family food packs for residents in crisis situations.

The move follows the official launch of the renamed Assistance to the Marginalized for a People-centered, Inclusive and Nurturing Governance (Amping) Sugbo by Governor Pamela Baricuatro on November 9, 2026, at the Capitol Social Hall. While the program expands the scope of aid, Provincial Planning and Development Office head Elizar Sabinay Jr. noted that the proposed P200 million increase remains subject to approval by the Provincial Board during budget deliberations.

Local autonomy and processing efficiency

Amping Sugbo operates as a locally funded initiative under the Provincial Government, distinct from the national Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program administered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Sabinay stated that the rebranding clarifies the province's direct responsibility for the program and its funding sources.

To improve accessibility, the province has established assistance desks in four provincial and 12 district hospitals, allowing residents to apply without traveling to the Capitol. Social workers assess applications daily, including weekends, from 8 a. m. to 5 p. m., while the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office continues to accept applications at the Capitol as well.

Processing times have also been streamlined. Sabinay reported that guarantee letters can now be issued on the day of assessment. Checks for approved assistance are expected to be released within 21 working days, a significant reduction from the previous processing period, which took up to three months. Since the pilot program began in May 2026, monthly applications have risen from the initial 200 to 300 range to approximately 1,200 to 1,300 cases.

In collaboration with 16 private hospitals, the province has agreements in place to facilitate patient admission while guarantee letters are being processed, ensuring continuity of care during the administrative timeline.

Scope of assistance and eligibility

Capitol Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan outlined the comprehensive range of services under Amping Sugbo. These include hospitalization, medicines, laboratory procedures, dialysis, chemotherapy, burial expenses, education, transportation, food, and psychosocial support. Qualified beneficiaries may also receive daily hot meals and family food packs.

"Assistance should not only be available; it must also be accessible, timely, responsive and compassionate,” Catalan said.

Sabinay added that the average assistance per application is around P25,000, depending on the specific needs of the applicant as determined by the social worker's assessment. Eligibility is limited to Cebu Province residents who undergo the required assessment. Residents of Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City are excluded from the program because these highly urbanized cities have their own independent assistance mechanisms.

For medical assistance, the province requires the final hospital bill before processing payment. Checks are issued directly to the hospital or service provider rather than to the patient to ensure the funds are applied to the incurred costs. Sabinay clarified that beneficiaries may still seek assistance from the DSWD, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and other national government programs, as the provincial initiative complements rather than replaces existing national aid channels.