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House Democrats Gain Oversight of ICE Amid $240B Funding and Executive Veto Power

World » Americas

Following the 2026 midterm elections, the U. S. House of Representatives has shifted to Democratic control, creating a new institutional framework for the oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While the legislative branch now possesses the authority to initiate investigations and adjust funding, the operational capacity of ICE remains supported by significant previously allocated federal resources.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by usicegov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20

Congressional Oversight and Funding Mechanisms

The primary instrument for restricting ICE operations lies with the House committees. Rep. Robert Garcia is set to chair the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and Rep. Bennie Thompson is expected to lead the House Homeland Security Committee. These positions grant them the authority to issue subpoenas and conduct hearings to investigate agency conduct.

From a budgetary standpoint, Congress has the theoretical power to "claw back" funds. However, ICE and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) were awarded approximately $240 billion in 2025 and 2026. This funding level provides the agency with the financial liquidity to maintain mass deportation operations for the remainder of the current presidential term regardless of new political mandates.

Proposed Regulatory Changes

Lawmakers are currently proposing specific operational requirements to increase agency accountability. These include legal mandates for federal immigration agents to use body-worn cameras and a formal ban on the use of face coverings during enforcement actions. These proposals remain at the legislative stage and require passage into law to be enforceable.

State and Local Implementations

In Texas, the election of Governor Gina Hinojosa introduces a shift in state-level cooperation with federal authorities. The governor's office holds the authority to end state partnerships with ICE, a mechanism that could be implemented immediately upon taking office. Additionally, local jurisdictions, such as the city of Houston, have already begun reducing municipal police cooperation with federal immigration agents.

Executive Authority and Constraints

Despite the change in Congressional leadership, the executive branch maintains control over agency implementation. President Trump has indicated a commitment to the current enforcement trajectory, supported by the appointment of Stephen Miller as chief of staff. Under the U. S. system of checks and balances, the President retains veto power over any new legislation passed by the House to restrict ICE's authority or funding, which serves as the primary barrier to immediate nationwide policy shifts.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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