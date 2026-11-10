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Kazakhstan's National Fund Infrastructure Spending Exerts Minimal Inflationary Pressure

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Investment from Kazakhstan's National Fund into infrastructure is creating less inflationary pressure than business costs, according to economist Askar Kysykov. He argues that these expenditures target supply-side development rather than consumption stimulation.

Валовой внутренний продукт, ВВП, промышленный комплекс
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Валовой внутренний продукт, ВВП, промышленный комплекс

The government plans to allocate 6.5 trillion tenge from the National Fund for infrastructure modernization and construction through 2029. This equates to an annual withdrawal of approximately 1.5 to 2 trillion tenge, representing less than 1% of GDP and roughly 7% of the projected 2027 republican budget expenditure of 30.2 trillion tenge.

Under the "People's Construction" program, state funds are designated for specific projects intended to attract private investment and banking liquidity. Because these funds are not distributed as direct payments to the population or business subsidies, the impact on price growth remains minimal.

Kysykov notes that the total fiscal impulse is driven by overall government spending exceeding 30 trillion tenge, making project selection critical. Given that the National Fund's average return over the last five years was approximately 5% in foreign currency, he asserts that domestic investment projects must deliver a comparable or higher return to justify the opportunity cost.

Efficiency, according to Kysykov, should be measured by a project's ability to resolve structural bottlenecks and create long-term physical infrastructure rather than by the mere absorption of funds.

The economist suggests that tight monetary policy has limited effectiveness in curbing inflation because much of the lending occurs through subsidized and preferential programs that are insensitive to the base rate. Instead, price increases are driven largely by business costs and the cost of borrowed capital. He attributes the current slowing of inflation to the high price base of the previous year and the strengthening of the tenge, rather than interest rate adjustments.

Kysykov identifies the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) as an alternative investment source, suggesting that redirecting assets currently held abroad back into the domestic economy could increase supply and help lower inflation.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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