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Lame-duck Congress faces Dec. 11 funding deadline and NDAA standoff

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The 119th Congress is reconvening for a lame-duck session to address immediate fiscal deadlines and legislative disputes before Democrats assume control of the House and Senate in January.

Капитолий, Вашингтон, США
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Капитолий, Вашингтон, США

Federal Funding and Appropriations

The primary institutional priority is the prevention of a federal government shutdown. Current government funding is provided by a stop-gap measure that expires on December 11. To maintain agency operations, Congress must pass a continuing resolution (CR). This mechanism extends current funding levels temporarily, bypassing the standard process of negotiating 12 individual appropriations bills, which requires a level of consensus and time the current legislative window does not afford.

National Defense and Military Authorization

Lawmakers are tasked with advancing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual instrument used to authorize military spending. The bill is currently stalled due to disagreements over the funding and strategic direction of the conflict in Iran. Parallel to the NDAA, the House is expected to consider an impeachment resolution against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Introduced by Representative Thomas Massie, the measure alleges a failure by the administration to properly consult Congress regarding military campaigns.

Legislative Outlook and Implementation

Major regulatory overhauls, including the Protect College Sports Act-which seeks to establish new frameworks for college athlete compensation-and a bipartisan energy permitting reform, are unlikely to reach implementation during this session. Given the imminent shift in chamber control and thin majorities, these items are expected to remain proposals until the new congressional term begins in January.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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