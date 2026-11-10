Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons

Kazakhstan's flour milling sector produced 2.5 million tons of flour from January to August 2026, a 13.9% increase over the same period last year. According to LS data, this production growth supported an expansion in exports, which reached 1.4 million tons-up 22.8%-generating $400 million in revenue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tahirshah999, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Афганистан

Afghanistan remains the primary destination, absorbing 874,300 tons of product valued at $246.9 million, representing a 47.5% increase in volume. Export growth was also recorded for Tajikistan (46,000 tons, up 1.5x), Turkmenistan (82,000 tons, +13.3%), and Russia (15,600 tons, +13.2%). New market entry was established with Iran, which imported 1,000 tons valued at $525,700, while exports to Belarus grew 2.5-fold to 264 tons.

Conversely, shipments to Uzbekistan fell 13.3% to 222,300 tons. Volumes dropped significantly for China (49 tons), Mongolia (77.7 tons), and the U. S. (24 tons), while exports to Kyrgyzstan remained stable at 134,500 tons.

Flour imports into Kazakhstan continued to decline, totaling 15,400 tons ($4.7 million), a 20% decrease from the previous year. Imports from Russia, the main supplier, fell 21.6% to 14,800 tons ($4.1 million). Minor increases in imports were noted from Romania (243 tons), Italy (218.7 tons), and France (45 tons), while imports from Turkey dropped 15% to 17 tons.

Domestic prices rose despite increased production. In September, the average price for premium wheat flour reached 454 tenge per kg, up 8.3% year-on-year. The highest costs were recorded in Almaty at 563 tenge (+18.8%), followed by Shymkent (509 tenge, +6.2%) and Konaev (504 tenge, +6.3%).