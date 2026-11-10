KKH enables early ICU rehabilitation for critically ill children, including those on ECMO

Access to early rehabilitation for critically ill children in Singapore has shifted from post-discharge recovery to immediate intervention within the intensive care unit. Through the Let's MoveEM programme at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), patients in the Children's Intensive Care Unit (CICU) can now begin physical mobilisation within the first 72 hours of admission, including those receiving advanced life support such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

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Institutional shift in ICU care

The programme represents a move away from traditional ICU protocols, which historically prioritised medical stability and deferred rehabilitation until a patient reached a general ward. This delay often contributed to Post-Intensive Care syndrome, affecting between 50% and 80% of survivors through persistent physical, cognitive, and mental health impairments. By implementing a multi-disciplinary approach involving doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists, KKH has integrated "movement as medicine" into the acute phase of treatment.

Eligibility and service mechanisms

While the programme aims for broad application, access is determined by clinical stability; patients who are too critically unstable for movement are excluded from early mobilisation to ensure safety. For eligible children, the mechanism involves systematic screening for delirium-treated as a "vital sign" alongside blood pressure and temperature-and tailored physical activity. For infants, this may include "tummy time" to strengthen core muscles; for older children, it may involve sitting up or using walking frames while still connected to respiratory support.

Measurable outcomes and evidence

The adoption of these protocols has led to a quantifiable increase in service delivery. The proportion of patients on respiratory support undergoing early mobilisation rose from 44% at the programme's launch in April 2021 to 60% in 2024, up from single-digit figures prior to the initiative. Evidence from the CICU indicates that this intervention reduces the duration of mechanical ventilation, shortens hospital stays, and mitigates the risk of long-term difficulties in breathing, swallowing, and learning.

The role of family-centred care

Access to the recovery process is further extended to parents, who are integrated into the mobilisation activities. This institutional arrangement recognises parental presence as a functional component of the clinical recovery process, aimed at reducing patient distress and promoting psychological stability during prolonged intensive care.