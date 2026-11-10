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Foreign Funding Pushes Tajikistan Pasture Program 3.4x Past State Target

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

Tajikistan has significantly exceeded the funding and land-improvement targets of its 2023-2027 Pasture Development Program, with external investments providing the vast majority of the financial resources. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, total allocations over the first three years of the program reached 90.7 million somoni, more than 3.4 times the original target.

Стадо овец на холмах
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Стадо овец на холмах

The financial structure of the program reveals a heavy reliance on non-state funding. While the initial budget allocation was set at 3.245 million somoni, and actual state spending between 2023 and 2025 totaled approximately 2 million somoni, the bulk of the capital was sourced from foreign investment funds, grants, and development partners. Specifically, internal and external investments contributed 24.6 million somoni to specific initiatives, while total external funding for the program's broader scope was initially pegged at 24.79 million somoni.

This capital injection has translated into physical infrastructure and land recovery that outpaces the government's original roadmap:

  • Land Improvement: 1,589 hectares of pasture land were improved, reaching 127% of the 1,250-hectare target. This includes 456.6 hectares specifically dedicated to seed production and demonstration plots for fodder crops.
  • Logistics and Infrastructure: 54 kilometers of livestock roads were repaired (108% of the plan), and eight disinfection wells were constructed.
  • Livestock Crossings: New infrastructure includes livestock bridges in the Shugnan (Jelodi village) and Roshtqala (Tusyon) districts. Additionally, cattle drives were constructed in the Khovaling and Murghab districts, funded by the "Sustainable Landscape Restoration in the Republic of Tajikistan" project, costing 50,000 and 160,000 somoni respectively.

The program, adopted by the government in November 2022, is designed to stabilize the livestock sector by increasing the natural reserves of pasture grass through modern technologies. By focusing on the fodder base, the ministry aims to improve animal productivity and reproductive health, which serves as the primary economic driver for the country's rural livestock holdings.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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