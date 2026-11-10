Flintshire households face delay for £100 energy payment as Wales awaits UK funding transfer

Flintshire households to wait for energy relief payments

Nearly 50,000 homes in Flintshire are eligible for a one-off £100 energy bill payment, but residents have been told not to contact the council as they wait for the funds to be released.

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The support, announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey, is targeted at households in Council Tax bands A to D to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs. While the payment is set to be issued automatically to eligible homeowners in England this January, the process in Wales has relied on the Welsh Government confirming the transfer of "consequential" funding from the UK Government.

A consequential payment occurs when the UK Government provides the Senedd with a sum equivalent to the cost of delivering a specific scheme across Wales. Following confirmation from the Senedd that the money will be passed on, Flintshire County Council has pledged to notify residents once the funds are available, which is expected in the new year.

Administrative process

According to Gareth Owen, the council's Chief Officer for Governance, 49,706 households in Flintshire fall within the qualifying Council Tax bands, though the final number of recipients may be lower depending on occupancy at the time of payment.

The council is currently awaiting detailed guidance from the Welsh Government regarding the administration of the scheme, including specific payment arrangements and timescales. Cllr Dave Hughes, leader of Flintshire Council, stated that the authority would work to ensure support reaches eligible residents as quickly as possible once that guidance is received.

The local authority has asked residents to refrain from contacting them for the time being, noting that updates will be provided via the council website and social media channels when further information becomes available.