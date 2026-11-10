ANC control falls from 122 to 54 councils as coalitions required in 138 municipalities after 2026 elections

The 2026 local government election results have shifted the distribution of institutional power across South Africa, resulting in a significant reduction of the African National Congress's (ANC) direct control over municipal governance. The ANC's control has dropped from 122 councils following the 2021 elections to 54 in the current cycle.

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The Shift to Coalition Governance

Institutional authority in 138 councils is now contingent upon coalition agreements, nearly double the number of coalition-led councils recorded in 2021. This shift follows the emergence of hung councils in 63 previously ANC-led municipalities, one DA-led municipality, and six IFP-led municipalities. The fragmentation of power is attributed to seat gains by new and smaller political entities, specifically the MK party in KwaZulu-Natal and the Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape.

Under current regulatory requirements, these councils must convene their first sitting within 14 days of the announcement to elect a speaker and a mayor, establishing the formal executive authority of each municipality.

Metropolitan Power Dynamics

The ANC lost seats across all eight of South Africa's metropolitan areas. Conversely, the Democratic Alliance (DA) increased its seat count in five of the eight metros, failing to gain ground only in Buffalo City, eThekwini, and Tshwane. ActionSA also recorded gains across all metros, positioning the party as a potential partner in coalition negotiations, while the EFF experienced a decrease in representation across the same urban centers.

In eThekwini, the MK party's entry into local government elections fundamentally altered the council's composition. The MK party now holds 86 of the 223 seats, surpassing the DA (57) and the ANC (37), and the IFP (15), effectively removing the ANC from its position of power in that municipality.

Voter Participation Data

Official data indicates a rise in voter turnout. Approximately 14.9 million people voted, representing 52% of the 28.5 million registered voters, compared to 46% in 2021. This represents the highest turnout since 2016. Based on Thembisa model population estimates, approximately 34% of the total adult population participated in the election, up from 30% in 2021. However, voter registration remains stagnant, with approximately 66% of the adult population registered to vote, a figure nearly identical to the 2021 level.