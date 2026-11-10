Uzbekistan Sets 2027-2028 Targets to Digitize Social Assistance and Reduce Wait Times

The National Agency for Social Protection of Uzbekistan is moving toward a digitized welfare system aimed at reducing the administrative delays that often separate vulnerable citizens from the benefits they are entitled to. This shift follows a two-week training program in South Korea, where 17 delegates studied the integration of government data to streamline social assistance.

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Reducing Wait Times Through Data Integration

A central focus of the delegation's study was the South Korean Social Security Information Service (SSiS). By consolidating data from 469 different organizations, the SSiS system reportedly reduced the processing time for social assistance applications from 60 days to 14 days. This mechanism addresses the material constraint of bureaucratic lag, ensuring that financial or social support reaches the applicant in a fraction of the original time.

Proactive Service Delivery

The Uzbek delegation also examined the "Government 24" portal in Sejong, which integrates 12,000 government services. A key feature of this system is the ability to proactively notify citizens about benefits they are eligible for, rather than requiring the individual to navigate complex application processes to discover their rights. The training also covered the use of artificial intelligence to support the daily operations of social workers.

Implementation Roadmap for Uzbekistan

Following the program, which was organized in cooperation with KOICA, the Hyundai Research Institute, and the National Pension Service of Korea, the participants developed two distinct action plans. These plans outline specific goals for the 2027-2028 period, including:

The simplification and digitization of aid measures for needy populations.

The refinement of social registry criteria to improve the accuracy and targeting of benefits.

The expansion of non-governmental, non-profit organizations in the delivery of social services.

The training concluded with the issuance of KOICA certificates to the 17 participants, marking the transition from the study of foreign models to the planning of domestic implementation.