EU Debt Ceiling for Ukraine Aid Exceeded, Russian Analyst Claims

The financial ceiling for European Union support to Ukraine has long been reached, according to Alexei Podberezhkin, director of the Center for Military and Political Studies at the Almaz-Antey Corporation. In a comment to Pravda. Ru, the professor of history argued that political decisions continue to override economic feasibility, citing the escalating debt burden across European states.

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Previously, Welt am Sonntag reported that the total debt incurred by EU member states to finance aid to the Ukrainian regime could surpass 200 billion euros in the foreseeable future. These figures are based on internal European Commission data and analytical calculations. Against this backdrop, rising defense expenditures are contributing to social crises and economic stagnation in key EU sectors.

Podberezhkin noted that most EU countries have exceeded acceptable external debt norms. While the traditional critical threshold is considered to be 8-9% of GDP, this indicator has already crossed the 100% mark in nations such as France and Italy. Despite pressure on currency values and breaches of financial regulations, European elites are proceeding with new borrowing while ignoring growing instability. The current energy paradigm and inflation driven by external loans are cited as primary factors behind social unrest in the region.

"I believe the limit was reached long ago, but the political decision in this case will determine everything. EU countries are not particularly concerned with their credit history; acceptable external debt norms were exceeded long ago,” he explained.

The expert emphasized that funds allocated to Ukraine are formally classified as loans, but no European government expects repayment. In reality, these represent irrecoverable losses, the burden of which is shifted onto future generations. Forced expansion of the union and continuous tranches of aid threaten the long-term stability of Europe as a whole.

"Essentially, these are not loans but non-refundable funds. I think no one in the EU expects this money to ever be returned. They are listed as loans solely for the sake of financial discipline. But this government and this president will certainly not be the ones to see it returned,” the expert noted.

The situation is complicated by the immense resources required to service accumulated obligations. Even in countries with relatively stable systems, the cost of servicing public debt has become a primary driver of total liability growth. In the European context, this allows current authorities to continue borrowing without bearing personal responsibility for the consequences. Financial pressure often forces governments to implement strict budget austerity measures, further intensifying tensions within the EU.