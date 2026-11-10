Senator-judges warn Davao assessor of contempt over evasive China travel testimony at VP Duterte impeachment trial

Senator-judges during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte reprimanded Davao City Assessor Engineer Jaime Adalin on Monday, November 9, 2026, after the witness displayed what lawmakers described as an evasive and flippant attitude regarding his travel history to China.

The friction began when private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. questioned Adalin, the defense's first witness, about an allegedly all-expense-paid trip to China in December 2025 sponsored by the Chinese consulate. While defense counsel Lindon Bacquel objected to the line of questioning, Tolosa maintained that the inquiry was necessary to test the witness's credibility.

The proceedings grew tense as Adalin claimed he could not remember the trip in question, a response that drew laughter from the gallery and a warning from the bench. Presiding officer Francis "Chiz" Escudero noted the witness's demeanor, while Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo explicitly warned Adalin that he could be cited for contempt of court.

"It seems like this witness is fooling us," Senator Tulfo stated, reminding Adalin that he was testifying under oath and that treating his testimony as a joke ("kengkoy") would have legal consequences.

Scrutiny over Travel and Finances

Following a lunch break, Senator-Judge Raffy Tulfo pressed Adalin further, citing specific travel records including a November 12, 2018, flight (PR356) and a two-day stay in China, as well as trips to Hong Kong, Thailand, and Australia. Senator Tulfo questioned how a city official's salary could sustain such frequent international travel, though Adalin maintained that his trips were personal expenses. Adalin remained vague when asked to name the travel agency that arranged the trips.

The testimony of the city assessor is central to a dispute over the Vice President's 2024 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN). Specifically, the court is examining a property in Matina Crossing, Davao City. Adalin testified that the property identified in the City Assessor's Office tax declaration is the same one declared in Duterte's SALN.

This comes amid prosecution allegations that the Vice President failed to declare two other properties in Davao: a lot in Matina purchased by her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, for P6 million in July 2024, and another property in the Island Garden City of Samal worth P3.4 million acquired in March 2018.