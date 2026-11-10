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Kyrgyzstan to Quadruple Rural Water Access Target to 150 Villages Annually by 2027

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz government plans to increase the scale of rural water infrastructure projects, aiming to provide clean drinking water to 150 villages annually starting in 2027. The announcement was made during a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov and residents of the Moskovsky district.

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According to government officials, previous efforts focused on providing water access to approximately 30 to 40 villages per year. The projected shift to 150 villages represents a significant increase in the annual implementation rate of water supply networks.

The necessity for accelerated deployment was highlighted by a resident of the Ak-Sui ayyl okmotu, who reported a decade-long delay in the water project for the village of Murake. The specific project for Murake involved an allocated budget of 34 million soms and the installation of 10 kilometers of water pipelines. Despite these specifications, the resident stated that the village still lacks full access to clean drinking water after 12 years.

President Japarov noted that there are more than 1,830 villages across the country requiring the installation of kindergartens and clean drinking water systems. The administration intends to prioritize these basic utilities before shifting focus toward the construction of sports, cultural, and healthcare facilities.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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