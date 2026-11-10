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Impeachment witness fails to confirm property identity in Duterte trial

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Senator Francis Pangilinan has challenged the credibility of a key witness in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, citing significant inconsistencies in the testimony of Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin regarding a specific real estate asset. The dispute centers on whether a property titled under lawyer Manases Carpio is correctly identified in the Vice President's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

During the resumption of the trial proceedings on Monday, Pangilinan pointed out that Adalin, the defense's first witness, initially asserted with certainty that the property covered by Transfer Certificate of Title (TCT) No. 146-2024010775 matched the entry in Duterte's SALN. However, when confronted with photographs of the commercial building, Adalin expressed uncertainty about the identity of the structure, a shift that Pangilinan described as conflicting testimony.

"Just an observation that clearly, there are inconsistencies in your testimony. Forgive me, Engineer, but you say one thing and then you say another thing,” Pangilinan stated, pressing the witness on his shifting account.

Adalin explained that his initial hesitation stemmed from unfamiliarity with the business signage visible in one of the photographs. He later confirmed the property's identity after consulting with his technical staff, specifically noting his certainty regarding a photograph that did not display a business name.

The identification of the property has become a focal point in the legal battle between the prosecution and the defense. While the defense maintains that the asset was properly declared, the prosecution contests the link between the specific land title and the SALN entry. Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian further scrutinized the basis for this match, noting that the asset declaration lacked both a land title number and a tax declaration number.

Adalin testified that he relied on the identical assessed value of PHP 82,046 and supporting tax records to establish the connection between the documents. However, Gatchalian raised doubts about this methodology, pointing out that properties within the same subdivision often have similar assessed and market values. Adalin acknowledged that neighboring parcels could have comparable valuations, adding that the disputed property had also undergone subdivision.

The outcome of these cross-examinations will likely determine whether the court accepts the defense's assertion that the property in Matina Crossing, Davao City, was transparently reported in the Vice President's financial disclosures.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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