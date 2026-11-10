Monsoon Session Unprorogued for 88 Days, Sets New Record as Government Eyes Women's Reservation Bill

India's parliamentary procedure has hit a historical milestone as the Monsoon session has remained unprorogued for 88 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008. Since the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on August 13, neither House has been formally closed, a technicality that maintains a critical operational window for the government.

Photo: ru.wikipedia.org by A.Savin. is licensed under free more info здание парламента Индии

The distinction between adjournment and prorogation is central to this administrative strategy. While a House adjourned sine die is paused indefinitely, it remains active until it is formally prorogued. By avoiding the formal end of the session, the government retains the ability to convene an extended sitting with a minimum notice period of only two days. In contrast, initiating a fresh session would necessitate a significantly longer notice period of at least 14 days.

This procedural choice is widely interpreted as a strategic move to facilitate the passage of a proposed constitutional amendment related to the Women's Reservation Bill. This legislation aims to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats via delimitation. The urgency of this mechanism is underscored by a prior setback on April 17 during the Budget session's special sitting, where a similar Amendment Bill failed to secure the requisite majority in the Lok Sabha.

Historical data highlights the rarity of such prolonged unprorogued periods. Prior to the current 88-day stretch, the longest durations were recorded in 2008 (87 days), 1987 (76 days), and 1989 (54 days). Other notable instances occurred in 2006 and 2013 (49 days each), and 1963 (41 days). In the 2008 precedent, the House had met briefly in July to discuss a no-confidence motion against the UPA government before remaining unprorogued until October.

From a legal standpoint, the Constitution of India does not mandate a specific timeframe for proroguing a House after an indefinite adjournment. Consequently, the current extension does not constitute a procedural impropriety but rather serves as a flexible tool for the executive to manage urgent legislative business without the delays associated with summoning a new session.