Guyana's poultry production skyrockets: a bold move towards food independence

Guyana is scaling up its poultry production and diversifying crop outputs to reduce reliance on imports and establish itself as a net food exporter for the Caribbean region. Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha announced that poultry production rose to 91,000 metric tonnes in 2025, a significant increase from previous levels of 41,000 metric tonnes.

The government intends to push poultry output beyond 100,000 metric tonnes by the end of 2026, driven by the introduction of modern tunnel-ventilated pens. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to double overall agricultural production to meet both domestic demand and regional market opportunities.

Import Substitution and Regional Trade

A key target for the ministry is the complete cessation of onion imports by the first quarter of 2027. Minister Mustapha also indicated plans to eliminate imports of corn and soya by increasing local production, noting that exports of these crops to Barbados have already commenced.

Rice Sector Outlook for 2027

The government is preparing for a bumper first rice crop in 2027, with substantial land preparation already underway across several regions. According to the Minister, 100,000 acres have been prepared in the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary (MMA) scheme, approximately 60,000 acres in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and 22,000 acres in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), where total cultivation capacity is estimated at 34,000 acres.

Despite current El Niño conditions, the Minister stated that irrigation water remains sufficient in the conservancies. He further noted that rising global paddy and rice prices in European and Asian markets are creating favorable economic conditions for Guyana's rice industry.