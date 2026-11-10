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Uzbekistan Shifts State Procurement to Life-Cycle Cost Evaluation

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is altering the criteria for state procurement by moving away from a system where the lowest initial bid was the primary factor for awarding contracts. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that the government will implement a "life cost" evaluation method, requiring the assessment of a product's total cost of ownership over its entire operational lifespan.

рейтинг прозрачности госзакупок
Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента города Москвы по конкурентной политике, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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Shifting from Purchase Price to Operational Cost

Under the new approach, procurement decisions will include projected expenditures for energy consumption, repairs, and technical maintenance alongside the initial purchase price. The shift follows a test purchase of two 40-kilowatt transformers; while an imported model was 400,000 soums cheaper than a domestic alternative, it consumed 10% more electricity and incurred maintenance costs four times higher during operation.

The reform targets a significant sector of state spending, as Uzbekistan spends 10 trillion soums annually on electrical equipment through government procurement. By factoring in long-term operational expenses, the government aims to allow domestic manufacturers to compete based on energy efficiency and reliability rather than price alone.

Three-Year Procurement Forecasting

To provide manufacturers with predictable demand, the government will introduce mandatory publication of three-year procurement plans starting January 1, 2027. This procedure is designed to allow enterprises to identify the specific equipment and volumes required by state agencies in advance, providing a basis for expanding production capacity, purchasing new machinery, and securing investment.

Centralization of Tenders

The government has also consolidated the procurement process into a single platform. Previously, entrepreneurs were required to monitor government orders across four to five different electronic marketplaces to identify available tenders. All state orders are now displayed on one unified system to streamline access for potential suppliers.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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